Luton vs Burnley prediction, betting tips and odds: Clarets can make winning return to Championship
Free Championship tips, best bets and predictions for Luton vs Burnley. Plus a £50 Betfair free bet offer
Where to watch Luton vs Burnley
You can watch Luton vs Burnley in the Championship at 8pm on Monday, August 12, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football
Match prediction & best bet
Burnley to win
2pts 2-1 BoyleSports
Luton vs Burnley odds
Luton 29-20
Burnley 2-1
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Luton vs Burnley predictions
Relegated pair Luton and Burnley locked horns in the Premier League as recently as January, but they reconvene in the Championship at Kenilworth Road on Monday night and one side looks better placed than the other to get off to the best possible start.
Not a lot has changed for Luton, who are still under the stewardship of Rob Edwards and have been cautious in the transfer market, bringing in only Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters this summer.
They have lost star man Ross Barkley to Aston Villa, however, and start the season with Edwards' hands tied somewhat due to injuries. Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell and Mads Andersen are among those set to sit out Monday's opener, leaving Luton light at the back in particular.
Visitors Burnley, meanwhile, were forced into a change at the top following their relegation from the Premier League as Vincent Kompany, the architect of a Championship title procession in the 2022-23 season, left for Bayern Munich.
Scott Parker has replaced the Belgian in the dugout and the former England midfielder is a second-tier specialist who previously led both Bournemouth and Fulham to promotion to the top flight.
Parker's squad looks in pretty good shape with loanees Maxime Esteve and Mike Tresor moving to Turf Moor on permanent deals and young forward Andreas Hountondji arriving from Caen.
The Clarets have managed to avoid a mass exodus after dropping down from the Premier League, giving Parker solid foundations to build from as he targets an immediate return to the top tier.
Although wins were still hard to come by, Burnley looked much more comfortable among England's elite as last season wore on. Only four of their 24 league defeats came in their final 11 games of the campaign and they held West Ham, Chelsea, Brighton and Manchester United to draws and beat Brentford and Sheffield United from March onwards.
So there is a quiet confidence that Burnley could put together another promotion challenge this term and they certainly look overpriced to start their Championship bid with a win in Bedfordshire.
Pre-season is all about getting players up to speed and improving performances, but it is hard to ignore the fact that Luton won just one of their five warm-up games and finished last season with just one win from their final 17 matches in the Premier League.
Edwards has a big job on his hands replicating Luton's promotion success of two seasons ago and Monday's contest in front of the TV cameras could emphasise the difference in preparedness between themselves and Burnley.
Key stat
Burnley have not lost their opening match in any of their last six Championship campaigns.
Luton vs Burnley team news
Luton
Amari'i Bell, Teden Mengi, Mads Andersen, Daiki Hashioka and Reece Burke are all sidelined for the Hatters.
Burnley
Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Jordan Beyer and Mike Tresor are out for Burnley.
Probable teams
Luton (3-4-1-2): Kaminski; Walters, Holmes, Johnson; Ogbene, Clark, Baptiste, Doughty; Chong; Morris, Adebayo.
Subs: Campbell, Ruddock-Mpanzu, Watson, Pepple, Brown, Townsend, Woodrow.
Burnley (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Roberts, Esteve, O'Shea, Vitinho; Cullen, Brownhill; Koleosho, Odobert, Zaroury; Foster.
Subs: Sambo, Pires, Twine, Massengo, Gudmundsson, Hountondji, Amdouni.
Inside info
Luton
Star man Carlton Morris
Top scorer Carlton Morris
Penalty taker Carlton Morris
Card magnet Alfie Doughty
Assist ace Alfie Doughty
Set-piece aerial threat Tom Holmes
Burnley
Star man Josh Brownhill
Top scorer Lyle Foster
Penalty taker Lyle Foster
Card magnet Josh Cullen
Assist ace Josh Cullen
Set-piece aerial threat Maxime Esteve
Luton vs Burnley bet builder predictions
Burnley or draw double chance
Burnley took four points off Luton in the Premier League last season and look in a stronger position than their injury-hit hosts, so they can take home at least a point from their trip to Kenilworth Road.
Over 2.5 goals
Luton's Premier League games averaged 3.61 goals per game last term and this could be a high-scoring affair.
Carlton Morris to score at anytime
Carlton Morris bagged 11 goals in the Premier League last season and he should be even more prolific in the second tier, starting with a goal in this contest.
Pays out at 7-1 with bet365
Published on inChampionship
Last updated
