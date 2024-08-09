Leeds vs Portsmouth prediction, betting tips and odds: Whites to make flying start at Pompey's expense

Where to watch Leeds vs Portsmouth

You can watch Leeds vs Portsmouth in the Championship at 12:30pm on August 10, live on Sky Sports Arena

Match prediction & best bet

Leeds -1 on handicap

2pts Evens general

Leeds vs Portsmouth odds

Leeds 4-11

Portsmouth 7-1

Draw 4-1

Leeds vs Portsmouth predictions

Portsmouth return to the Championship for the first time since the 2011-12 season but face a monumental opening-day task as they visit a Leeds outfit determined to set right the wrongs of last term.

The Whites looked primed for an instant return to the Premier League, but a fantastic effort from Leicester and Ipswich, combined with a late collapse from Daniel Farke's side, saw them finish six points shy of automatic promotion before falling short in the playoff final against Southampton.

That resulted in the loss of a few stars, with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra among those who have now made the leap to the top tier. Despite that, the Leeds squad remains among the strongest in the division and they should make light work of newly-promoted Pompey.

John Mousinho's men took League One by storm last term, but they begin the new campaign without the injured quartet of Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Jacob Farrell and, most worryingly, top scorer Colby Bishop. They have a decent side and may avoid an instant drop back to the third tier, but a positive result in their opener may be beyond them.

Leeds struggled against last season's lower-placed sides on their travels, but at home they won all four meetings with the bottom four and beat each of the relegated trio of Rotherham, Huddersfield, and Birmingham by a three-goal margin.

They scored 45 goals and conceded just 16 at Elland Road last term and can raise the curtain on 2024-25 by covering a one-goal handicap on Saturday.

Key stat

Leeds won all three of their home games against last season's relegated teams by a three-goal margin

Leeds vs Portsmouth team news

Leeds

Daniel Farke begins the season with a fully fit squad and appears to have a relatively nailed-on starting lineup, with new signings Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle set to start at the back and Joel Piroe favoured over Patrick Bamford up front.

Portsmouth

Andre Dozzell, Matt Ritchie and Jordan Williams are all expected to make their first competitive starts for Portsmouth, but manager John Mousinho enters the second tier battling an injury crisis. Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Jacob Farrell and Colby Bishop are all confirmed absentees, while new boy Josh Murphy is a doubt and is unlikely to be fit to start.

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gruev; James, Rutter, Gnonto; Joseph

Subs: Gelhardt, Aaronson, Piroe, Darlow, Rothwell, Wober, Bamford, Firpo, Cairns

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Norris; Williams, Towler, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Dozzell, Pack; Ritchie, Lang, Lane; Yengi

Subs: Sorensen, Stevenson, Lowery, Silvera, Moxon, Archer, Murphy, Whyte, Devlin

Inside info

Leeds

Star man Georginio Rutter

Top scorer Joel Piroe

Penalty taker Joel Piroe

Card magnet Ethan Ampadu

Assist ace Georginio Rutter

Set-piece aerial threat Pascal Struijk

Portsmouth

Star man Paddy Lane

Top scorer Kusini Yengi

Penalty taker Kusini Yengi

Card magnet Marlon Pack

Assist ace Marlon Pack

Set-piece aerial threat Conor Shaughnessy

Leeds vs Portsmouth b et builder predictions

Leeds to win

Leeds won 16 of their 23 Championship home games last season and only Ipswich had a better home record than the Whites, with four of those wins coming against the bottom four finishers in the division.

Joel Piroe to score at any time

Joel Piroe scored 14 Championship goals last season and nine of those came at Elland Road, where he finished the season by netting in his last two home starts.

Both teams to score - No

Leeds recorded the best home defensive record in the Championship last season as they gave up just 16 goals, while they conceded only twice in their home games against the bottom-five sides in the league.

