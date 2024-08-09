- More
Leeds vs Portsmouth prediction, betting tips and odds: Whites to make flying start at Pompey's expense
Free Championship tips, best bets and predictions for Leeds vs Portsmouth. Plus a £50 Betfair free bet offer
Where to watch Leeds vs Portsmouth
You can watch Leeds vs Portsmouth in the Championship at 12:30pm on August 10, live on Sky Sports Arena
Match prediction & best bet
Leeds -1 on handicap
2pts Evens general
Leeds vs Portsmouth odds
Leeds 4-11
Portsmouth 7-1
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Leeds vs Portsmouth predictions
Portsmouth return to the Championship for the first time since the 2011-12 season but face a monumental opening-day task as they visit a Leeds outfit determined to set right the wrongs of last term.
The Whites looked primed for an instant return to the Premier League, but a fantastic effort from Leicester and Ipswich, combined with a late collapse from Daniel Farke's side, saw them finish six points shy of automatic promotion before falling short in the playoff final against Southampton.
That resulted in the loss of a few stars, with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra among those who have now made the leap to the top tier. Despite that, the Leeds squad remains among the strongest in the division and they should make light work of newly-promoted Pompey.
John Mousinho's men took League One by storm last term, but they begin the new campaign without the injured quartet of Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Jacob Farrell and, most worryingly, top scorer Colby Bishop. They have a decent side and may avoid an instant drop back to the third tier, but a positive result in their opener may be beyond them.
Leeds struggled against last season's lower-placed sides on their travels, but at home they won all four meetings with the bottom four and beat each of the relegated trio of Rotherham, Huddersfield, and Birmingham by a three-goal margin.
They scored 45 goals and conceded just 16 at Elland Road last term and can raise the curtain on 2024-25 by covering a one-goal handicap on Saturday.
Key stat
Leeds won all three of their home games against last season's relegated teams by a three-goal margin
Leeds vs Portsmouth team news
Leeds
Daniel Farke begins the season with a fully fit squad and appears to have a relatively nailed-on starting lineup, with new signings Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle set to start at the back and Joel Piroe favoured over Patrick Bamford up front.
Portsmouth
Andre Dozzell, Matt Ritchie and Jordan Williams are all expected to make their first competitive starts for Portsmouth, but manager John Mousinho enters the second tier battling an injury crisis. Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Jacob Farrell and Colby Bishop are all confirmed absentees, while new boy Josh Murphy is a doubt and is unlikely to be fit to start.
Probable teams
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gruev; James, Rutter, Gnonto; Joseph
Subs: Gelhardt, Aaronson, Piroe, Darlow, Rothwell, Wober, Bamford, Firpo, Cairns
Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Norris; Williams, Towler, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Dozzell, Pack; Ritchie, Lang, Lane; Yengi
Subs: Sorensen, Stevenson, Lowery, Silvera, Moxon, Archer, Murphy, Whyte, Devlin
Inside info
Leeds
Star man Georginio Rutter
Top scorer Joel Piroe
Penalty taker Joel Piroe
Card magnet Ethan Ampadu
Assist ace Georginio Rutter
Set-piece aerial threat Pascal Struijk
Portsmouth
Star man Paddy Lane
Top scorer Kusini Yengi
Penalty taker Kusini Yengi
Card magnet Marlon Pack
Assist ace Marlon Pack
Set-piece aerial threat Conor Shaughnessy
Leeds vs Portsmouth bet builder predictions
Leeds to win
Leeds won 16 of their 23 Championship home games last season and only Ipswich had a better home record than the Whites, with four of those wins coming against the bottom four finishers in the division.
Joel Piroe to score at any time
Joel Piroe scored 14 Championship goals last season and nine of those came at Elland Road, where he finished the season by netting in his last two home starts.
Both teams to score - No
Leeds recorded the best home defensive record in the Championship last season as they gave up just 16 goals, while they conceded only twice in their home games against the bottom-five sides in the league.
Pays out at 4-1 with Betfair
