Coventry vs Oxford prediction, betting tips and odds: Sky Blues could stumble

Where to watch Coventry vs Oxford

You can watch Coventry vs Oxford in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, August 16, live on Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 3-1 general

Coventry vs Oxford odds

Coventry 8-13

Oxford 9-2

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Coventry vs Oxford predictions

Oxford celebrated their long-awaited return to the second tier with a superb 2-0 triumph at home to Norwich and they can build on their bright start by holding Coventry to a draw at the CBS Arena.

Survival will be the priority for the Yellows, who have operated outside the top two divisions for 25 consecutive seasons.

However, they will be keen to pile up plenty of points in the early part of the season by maintaining a positive vibe for as long as possible.

Des Buckingham's side upset the odds in last season's League One playoff final with a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Bolton, and early evidence indicates that they might perform above expectations in the Championship.

Oxford are having to box clever with their budget which is vastly inferior to some of the division's heavyweight clubs, but they have been active in the transfer market and their recruitment drive continued this week with the acquisition of Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett on a season-long loan.

Scarlett may have to bide his time in the short term because Oxford's first-choice line leader, Mark Harris, amassed a 15-goal tally in League One last season and was swiftly off the mark last weekend with a goal in the impressive success over Norwich.

Harris's effort was added to by a second half strike from captain Cameron Brannagan as Oxford laid down an early marker against one of last season's playoff participants.

Reaching the top six is seen as a realistic aim for Coventry despite their disappointment with last Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Stoke.

Sky Blues manager Mark Robins remains level-headed but he will want to avoid a repeat of last season's slow start – 16 points from the first 16 games – which undermined his team's promotion push.

There were still plenty of positives for Coventry fans to look back on with a run the FA Cup semi-finals and a ninth-place finish, but it all came to a rather disappointing end with just one point taken from the final six games.

Robins has been busy strengthening the spine of his team with goalkeeper Oliver Dovin, centre-back Luis Binks, midfielder Jack Rudoni and striker Brandon Thomas-Asante among the permanent summer acquisitions.

Overall the squad looks well equipped for the marathon 46-game campaign but confidence could be fragile after the poor run of league results and a share of the spoils might have to be accepted against Oxford, who have shown they are ready to compete in their new environment.

Key stat

Coventry are winless in their last seven Championship games

Coventry vs Oxford team news

Coventry

Midfielder Ben Sheaf remains sidelined.

Oxford

Oxford have a largely healthy squad and manager Des Buckingham is expected to revert to last weekend's starting line-up.

Probable teams

Coventry (4-3-3): Dovin; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Rudoni, Allen, Torp; Sakamoto, Simms, Wright.

Subs: Mason-Clark, Eccles, Thomas-Asante, Palmer, Latibeaudiere, Tavares, Dasilva, Andrews, Kitching.

Oxford (4-1-4-1): Cumming; Long, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Vaulks; Goodrham, Rodrigues, Brannagan, Placheta; Harris.

Subs: El Mizouni, Leigh, Odonkor, McEachran, Sibley, Ebiowei, Kioso, Scarlett, Phillips.

