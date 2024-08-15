- More
Coventry vs Oxford prediction, betting tips and odds: Sky Blues could stumble
Free Championship tips, best bets and predictions for Coventry vs Oxford. Plus a £40 Sky Bet free bet offer
Where to watch Coventry vs Oxford
You can watch Coventry vs Oxford in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, August 16, live on Sky Sports Football.
Match prediction & best bet
Draw
1pt 3-1 general
50/1 Man United To Wear Red
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
You can bet on Coventry vs Oxford and get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
Coventry vs Oxford odds
Coventry 8-13
Oxford 9-2
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Coventry vs Oxford predictions
Oxford celebrated their long-awaited return to the second tier with a superb 2-0 triumph at home to Norwich and they can build on their bright start by holding Coventry to a draw at the CBS Arena.
Survival will be the priority for the Yellows, who have operated outside the top two divisions for 25 consecutive seasons.
However, they will be keen to pile up plenty of points in the early part of the season by maintaining a positive vibe for as long as possible.
Des Buckingham's side upset the odds in last season's League One playoff final with a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Bolton, and early evidence indicates that they might perform above expectations in the Championship.
Oxford are having to box clever with their budget which is vastly inferior to some of the division's heavyweight clubs, but they have been active in the transfer market and their recruitment drive continued this week with the acquisition of Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett on a season-long loan.
Scarlett may have to bide his time in the short term because Oxford's first-choice line leader, Mark Harris, amassed a 15-goal tally in League One last season and was swiftly off the mark last weekend with a goal in the impressive success over Norwich.
Harris's effort was added to by a second half strike from captain Cameron Brannagan as Oxford laid down an early marker against one of last season's playoff participants.
Reaching the top six is seen as a realistic aim for Coventry despite their disappointment with last Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Stoke.
Sky Blues manager Mark Robins remains level-headed but he will want to avoid a repeat of last season's slow start – 16 points from the first 16 games – which undermined his team's promotion push.
There were still plenty of positives for Coventry fans to look back on with a run the FA Cup semi-finals and a ninth-place finish, but it all came to a rather disappointing end with just one point taken from the final six games.
Robins has been busy strengthening the spine of his team with goalkeeper Oliver Dovin, centre-back Luis Binks, midfielder Jack Rudoni and striker Brandon Thomas-Asante among the permanent summer acquisitions.
Overall the squad looks well equipped for the marathon 46-game campaign but confidence could be fragile after the poor run of league results and a share of the spoils might have to be accepted against Oxford, who have shown they are ready to compete in their new environment.
Key stat
Coventry are winless in their last seven Championship games
Coventry vs Oxford team news
Coventry
Midfielder Ben Sheaf remains sidelined.
Oxford
Oxford have a largely healthy squad and manager Des Buckingham is expected to revert to last weekend's starting line-up.
Probable teams
Coventry (4-3-3): Dovin; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Rudoni, Allen, Torp; Sakamoto, Simms, Wright.
Subs: Mason-Clark, Eccles, Thomas-Asante, Palmer, Latibeaudiere, Tavares, Dasilva, Andrews, Kitching.
Oxford (4-1-4-1): Cumming; Long, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Vaulks; Goodrham, Rodrigues, Brannagan, Placheta; Harris.
Subs: El Mizouni, Leigh, Odonkor, McEachran, Sibley, Ebiowei, Kioso, Scarlett, Phillips.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inChampionship
Last updated
- Luton vs Burnley prediction, betting tips and odds
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth prediction, betting tips and odds
- Claim up to £280 with the best EFL Championship betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds for a goal in the Blackburn vs Derby match tonight
- Leeds vs Portsmouth prediction, betting tips and odds
- Championship 2024-25: Outright winner, promotion, relegation and top goalscorer predictions
- Luton vs Burnley prediction, betting tips and odds
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth prediction, betting tips and odds
- Claim up to £280 with the best EFL Championship betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds for a goal in the Blackburn vs Derby match tonight
- Leeds vs Portsmouth prediction, betting tips and odds
- Championship 2024-25: Outright winner, promotion, relegation and top goalscorer predictions