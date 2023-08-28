Tuesday's Champions League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Fotis Ionnadis to score at anytime

1pt 12-5 Hills

Tuesday's Champions League preview

Braga's clash with Panathinaikos was a wide-open affair last week with the Portuguese side triumphing 2-1 on home soil in the Champions League qualifiers.

The second leg in Athens should also be entertaining with a number of anytime-scorer bets to consider, among them Fotis Ioannidis.

The 23-year-old, now a key figure in Ivan Jovanovic's front three, has scored three times in six starts this season, most recently in Saturday's 3-0 success over Volos in the Super League.

He takes penalties and should get chances in a game that is likely to be bright given Braga's matches tend to be full of goals.

It's the most open betting heat of the three Champions League playoff round second legs being staged on Tuesday night.

Galatasaray are short enough to do the double over Molde, although it's worth bearing in mind that the Norwegians bombarded Gala last week and were unlucky to lose 3-2.

Galatasaray are strong at home and Molde's race may be run, but Okan Buruk's men can be left alone.

The third match pits Young Boys at home to Maccabi Haifa with the tie on a knife-edge at 0-0. The Israelis have come through three rounds to reach this stage but may find Rafael Wicky's vastly-experienced Swiss champions too hot to handle in Bern.

