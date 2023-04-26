Premier League Night 13 predictions and darts betting tips: Hollywood to put on a blockbuster show

Where to watch Night 13 of the Premier League

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

C Dobey over 95.5 average

3pts 5-6 Betfair

M van Gerwen -2.5 v P Wright

1pt 6-5 bet365

N Aspinall to hit most 180s v D van den Bergh

1pt 13-10 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Premier League Night 13 predictions

Michael Smith seems to bring out the best in Chris Dobey, who can play his part in a high-scoring duel in Leeds on Night 13 of the Premier League.

Dobey and the world champion clashed in successive weeks last month and Hollywood won them both 6-4.

He had also beaten up Bully Boy en route to winning the Masters in January.

To that end Dobey is a decent price at around 13-8, although betting over his average at 95.5 appeals more.

Dobey heads for Leeds following four straight quarter-final losses yet he has averaged 101.6 in the four matches he has played, and over 97.6 in all of them.

You get few scrappy legs when slick scorer Smith is on the oche so both players' averages should look pretty.

Back-marker Peter Wright has already suffered a pair of 6-1 hidings at the hands of Michael van Gerwen during this year's competition and suffered another 6-1 mauling in the Austrian Open on Saturday. That came at the hands of faded star Mensur Suljovic, and he averaging just 78.

It's not looking pretty for Snakebite, who can forget about making the semis and has to be wary of taking on Van Gerwen.

The Dutchman went on to make the semis in Austria over the weekend and should be able to beat the Scot comfortably enough.

All the prices point to a close-run thing between last week's winner Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri van den Bergh.

Where the Asp looks to have an edge, statistically at least, is when it comes to hitting maximums. He averages a 180 every 3.2 legs in the Premier League, the Belgian one every 3.7 legs, and those numbers are mirrored on the Pro Tour.

Follow us on Twitter