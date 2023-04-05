Premier League Darts predictions and Night Ten betting tips: Red-hot Iceman the one to watch in Birmingham

Where to watch Premier League Darts Night Ten

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

G Price to win Night Ten

1pt 11-4 Coral, Ladbrokes



M Smith under 98.5 average v P Wright

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Premier League Darts Night Ten predictions

Gerwyn Price has enjoyed a couple of weekends to remember in Germany and can now savour the thrills of a Thursday night in Birmingham by landing the odds on Night Ten of the Premier League.

Back-to-back European Tour wins in Leverkusen and Riese, hot on the heels of a pair of Premier League triumphs in Nottingham and Newcastle, have marked the Iceman down as the form competitor of the field going to the Utilita Arena.

He's now cut Michael van Gerwen's lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points and that gap could well be narrower still if it hasn't vanished altogether by close of play on Thursday.

Price has to see off Dimitri van den Bergh in his quarter-final and anything like the form which saw him produce a competition average of over 103 in Riese in the International Open will be too hot for anyone.

It wasn't quite the perfect week in Germany for Price, who went out in the semis in Berlin last Thursday – compatriot Jonny Clayton landed the honours – after beating Peter Wright in his quarter-final.

And drawing Wright right now is akin to being handed a bye given the Scotsman's fall from grace.

Michael Smith gets the honour of playing Snakey, who has managed to win just one game in nine weeks of action and toes the oche fresh from a 6-0 mauling by Van Gerwen in Riese.

Things will pick up for Wright but he's not playing well and nor are his opponents. In the ten matches the Scot has appeared in, eight times his opponent has averaged under 97 which suggests Bully Boy averaging under 98.5 at odds-against is a decent bet.

