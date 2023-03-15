Premier League darts predictions and Night Seven betting tips: No stopping in-form MvG

Where to watch Premier League Darts

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bet

M van Gerwen -2.5 legs v P Wright

1pt 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes



J Clayton to beat G Price

1pt 13-10 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Premier League Darts Night Seven predictions

Michael van Gerwen made mincemeat of Peter Wright on his way to a third straight Premier League triumph last week and he should be able to outclass the Scot once more on Night Seven in Nottingham.

Van Gerwen thrashed Snakebite 6-1 in the semis in Liverpool before going on to beat Michael Smith 6-4 in the final as he stretched his lead at the top of the standings to eight points.

That Wright made the semi-final was a novelty for the former world champion – he hadn't won a single game over the first five weeks of competition and will still be in the bottom four whatever happens at the Motorpoint Arena.

He isn't happy with his darts, isn't playing at weekends which will make him fresh though arguably less competitive, and the Dutchman looks the bet on the handicap to win 6-3 or better.

There's an all-Welsh dust-up to savour with Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton meeting in game two and The Iceman makes for an easy lay these days.

Price has been the model of inconsistency this season with two finals and four first-round exits.

In ten matches he has twice averaged over a ton and three times averaged in the 80s. And that sort of up-and-down form makes him very hard to fancy at odds-on against a decent opponent which, of course, Clayton very definitely is.

The Ferret is topping the averages on the Pro Tour this season and has picked up points in three of the last four weeks in the Premier League to hoist himself off the foot of the table and into contention for the playoffs in May.

The night's opener between Dimitri van den Bergh and Nathan Aspinall looks as hard to call as the prices imply while Michael Smith ought to be able to overpower Chris Dobey, who hasn't won a match for five weeks.

