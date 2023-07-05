Where to watch stage six of the Tour de France

Eurosport 1 & ITV4, 12.10pm Thursday

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tour de France stage six predictions

Jonas Vingagaard and Tadej Pogacar were expected to be involved in an epic three-week fight for the yellow jersey, but Pogacar is already on the ropes and looking in grave danger after the first mountain skirmish of the 2023 Tour de France on Wednesday

Organisers are always taking a chance by scheduling high-altitude combat so early in the race and after Wednesday's rout by Vingegaard they face a processional feel to the remainder of the Tour.

Pogacar was blown away by reigning champion Vingegaard towards the top of the Col de Marie Blanque and lost 64 seconds to his arch rival after Jai Hindley had stormed clear of the breakaway riders to win stage five and signal that he could end up being the Dane’s main threat.

Vingegaard is a general 4-11 shot to retain his crown, with Pogacar out to 4-1 and Hindley 6-1, and while this is not an event in which anything can be taken for granted, such was the ease with which Pogacar was left behind it will be a surprise if the 2020 and 2021 winner can revive a serious challenge.

Thursday's second battle in the Pyrenees is even tougher, with three monster climbs to overcome including a 16km climb to the line. Before that the riders have to tackle the legendary slopes of the Tourmalet.

And while nobody in Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma team will be writing off Pogacar, they are bound to be giving 2022 Giro winner Hindley close attention after the Australian had taken over in yellow with a 47-second cushion over Vingegaard.

Pogacar languishes in sixth place, 1min 40sec behind Hindley, leaving him with metaphorical as well as actual mountains to climb. He came into the race still recovering from a broken wrist and must hope he improves as that process continues.

But Wednesday went like a dream for Vingegaard and it is likely he and his team will bid to turn the screw on stage six.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport