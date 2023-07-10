Where to watch Tour de France stage 10

Eurosport 1 & ITV 4, 12.05pm Tuesday

Best bets

Julian Alaphilippe

1pt 20-1 general



Magnus Cort Nielsen

1pt 10-1 general

Tour de France stage 10 predictions

Tadej Pogacar's late attack on the Puy de Dome on Sunday reduced his deficit behind Jonas Vingegaard to 17 seconds after a frantic opening week of the 110th Tour de France - and both will be optimistic of their yellow-jersey chances as the action resumes on Tuesday.

Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma colleagues demonstrated their strength by grinding down Pogacar on stage five before the Dane took yellow the following day, albeit in mixed circumstances having been dropped by his great rival, who won the stage, on the final climb.

Pogacar attacked again on Sunday to regain more seconds but Vingegaard's measured response, riding at his own pace rather than looking to match Pogacar's explosive accelerations, was typically defiant.

The race resumes on Tuesday with a hilly day that sees the peloton ride out from the Vulcania amusement park and tackle five categorised climbs before dropping down into the finish in Issoire.

Too tough for the sprinters and not hard enough for the GC protagonists - albeit with the potential for late drama should one of them look to gain extra seconds - stage 10 should belong to the breakaway.

Therefore, it should serve to look out for those strong men who thrive on lumpy terrain. Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel are both fancied while Julian Alaphilippe is sure to try and make the break.

Despite doing his best to animate the race, the Soudal Quick-Step star has yet to make a lasting impact on this year's Tour. However, the punchy climbs and need for quicksilver descending will suit his style.

EF Education-EasyPost's Magnus Cort Nielsen shares those attributes and both his previous stage wins at the Tour came on hilly terrain. He also won a similar stage the day after the first rest day at May's Giro d'Italia and should feature prominently.

