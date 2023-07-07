Where to watch Tour de France stage eight

Eurosport 1 & ITV4, 11.30am Saturday

Best bet

Mathieu van der Poel to win stage eight

Tour de France stage eight predictions

A lumpy day between Libourne and Limoges is the Tour de France's offering on Saturday, with stage eight once again having the potential to conclude with a sprint.

Jasper Philipsen proved too good again on Friday, outpacing the record-chasing Mark Cavendish in Bordeaux to win for the third time already this Tour.

Saturday's profile is a bit more challenging, as, although the first categorised climb of the day, a cat three, does not come until 130km or so into the 200.7km parcours, there are then two category fours that punctuate the final 20km, preceded by heavy riding with little flat.

Another sprint could beckon, but while Friday's showdown was one for the thoroughbreds, Saturday's could be influenced by what comes before. Those two category fours are well placed to rule out anyone who is slightly fatigued and brute strength could win the day on a stage measuring 200.7km.

Philipsen has looked the best climber of the sprinters in this year's race but this one could belong to his excellent lead-out man Mathieu van der Poel.

The Dutchman has been excellent in guiding Philipsen to glory and he and his great rival Wout van Aert could be the ones to watch on Saturday in Limoges.

Both have a history of launching attacks from punchy late climbs, while they can also more than hold their own when permitted to sprint.

Van Aert was ominously reserved on Friday, hinting that he is targeting Saturday, but Van der Poel's form suggests he can strike for Alpecin–Deceuninck's fourth win of this year's Tour.

