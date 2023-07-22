Racing Post logo
Tour de France

Tour de France stage 21 predictions and cycling betting tips: Philipsen to prove he's king of the fast men

Free cycling tips, best bets and predictions for Stage 21 of the 2023 Tour de France

Jasper Philipsen will be chasing more Tour de France success on Tuesday
Jasper Philipsen can make up for some recent near misses with a Champs-Elysees double Credit: Jean Catuffe

Where to watch the Tour de France

ITV4 from 11am; Eurosport 1 from 3pm

Best bet

J Philipsen to win stage 21
2pts 1-2 bet365

Tour de France stage 21 predictions

Arguably the most thrilling Tour de France of the modern era concludes on Sunday with Jonas Vingegaard set to wear the yellow jersey into Paris for the second straight year.

The traditional ceremonial stage meanders its way from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines through the capital's suburbs before climaxing with eight chaotic laps of the Champs-Elysees.

Expect swooping tracking shots of famous landmarks bathed in the early-evening sunshine, while there will also be time to celebrate those soon-to-be-retired riders who may be seen sipping champagne. However, it will be all business once the sprinters get involved and after winning this stage last year, Jasper Philipsen should prove his superiority.

The Belgian has dominated the points classification and deservedly dons the green jersey.

Mads Pedersen is his biggest threat after beating him on stage eight in Limoges, but if all goes as expected it should be win number five at the 2023 Tour for Philipsen.

Jack OgalbeRacing Post Sport
Published on 22 July 2023Last updated 19:03, 22 July 2023
