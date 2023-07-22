Where to watch the Tour de France

ITV4 from 11am; Eurosport 1 from 3pm

Best bet

J Philipsen to win stage 21

2pts 1-2 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tour de France stage 21 predictions

Arguably the most thrilling Tour de France of the modern era concludes on Sunday with Jonas Vingegaard set to wear the yellow jersey into Paris for the second straight year.

The traditional ceremonial stage meanders its way from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines through the capital's suburbs before climaxing with eight chaotic laps of the Champs-Elysees.

Expect swooping tracking shots of famous landmarks bathed in the early-evening sunshine, while there will also be time to celebrate those soon-to-be-retired riders who may be seen sipping champagne. However, it will be all business once the sprinters get involved and after winning this stage last year, Jasper Philipsen should prove his superiority.

The Belgian has dominated the points classification and deservedly dons the green jersey.

Mads Pedersen is his biggest threat after beating him on stage eight in Limoges, but if all goes as expected it should be win number five at the 2023 Tour for Philipsen.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport