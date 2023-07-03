Where to watch stage four of the Tour de France

Eurosport 1 & ITV4, 12.20pm Tuesday

Tour de France predictions

The first sprint finish of this year's Tour de France went to script as Jasper Philipsen justified favouritism on stage three into Bayonne.

The Belgian sprinter held off Phil Bauhaus and Caleb Ewan to land a third Tour stage success of his career - and Philipsen will fancy his chances of doubling his tally on Tuesday with a relatively flat 181km ride from Dax to Nogaro.

A category-four ascent around 25km from the finish line could be a potential fly in the ointment for the sprinter's teams, but they should have enough time to get reorganised and rein in any riders who fancy chancing their arm.

Philipsen had looked to cope with the demands of the tough start in the Basque country better than most of the sprinters, and Monday's stage win proved that point perfectly.

However, Mark Cavendish will have been heartened by his sixth-placed finish given the amount of early climbing the peloton took on on stage three and Tuesday's flatter stage looks one of the best candidates for the Manx Missle to become the record stage winner in Tour history.

There was no change in the general classification with Adam Yates holding on to the yellow jersey for another day.

He is six seconds in front of teammate Tadej Pogacar, who has become the narrow favourite to win the Tour after the first three stages.

The Slovene, chasing a third Tour success, is 10-11 with reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard, who has an 11-second deficit to his great rival, 23-20.

