Tour de France stage two predictions

Adam Yates will wear the yellow jersey in Sunday’s Tour de France stage two after an extraordinary opening stage in Bilbao.

Yates, who had never previously won a Tour de France stage and was 7-1 to change that at any point this year, outbattled his twin brother Simon on the run to the finish.

Both brothers had been rated 90-1 shots to take the stage victory, as the hilly test proved more testing than expected.

Adam’s UAE teammate Tadej Pogacar outsprinted the pack chasing the twins to take third place and four bonus seconds over the rest of that group.

Two-time GC winner Pogacar had started the stage as favourite and contests outright favouritism with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, who finished in the same group.

Today’s 209km test from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian features an 8km descent onto a flat 7.6km run-in so a bunch finish is more likely.

However, there is also plenty of climbing and a 3,000m overall elevation gain, so it’s not a stage for the pure sprinters.

Wout Van Aert also finished in the group and is favourite to win stage two. However, UAE Team’s plan to help Pogacar get off to a winning start almost paid off and the Slovene looks overpriced to take his first stage win of this year’s Tour.

He wouldn’t have the finishing kick to live with the likes of Van Aert if it develops into a proper sprint, but judging by the way yesterday’s stage developed, that may well not happen.



