Where to watch

Eurosport 2 & GCN+, from 10.30am Saturday

Best bets

Mathieu van der Poel

3pts 7-4 Coral

Tiesj Benoot

1pt each-way 20-1 Coral



Strade Bianche predictions

Classics kings Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel have been battling it out all winter on the cyclocross scene, serving up some cracking duels which culminated in Van der Poel being crowned world champion last month.

Cycling fans were hoping that the two would renew rivalries on the road for the first time this season at Strade Bianche, but illness has prevented Van Aert from lining up, leaving Van der Poel as the clear favourite.

The Dutch ace has already ruled on the white roads of Tuscany once before, in 2021, and he has to be considered the overwhelming favourite now 2022 winner Tadej Pogacar has decided not to defend his crown.

Van der Poel is still around the same price he was when Pogacar was assumed to be lining up, which seems an oversight when you consider that his two biggest threats won’t be in opposition.

It will be his ‘road’ debut of the season but the real action takes place on the white gravel from which the race takes its name, and taking part in a whole season of cyclocross is arguably the best possible preparation for such a test.

Tiesj Benoot won his first one-day classic at this race in 2018 and he will lead Jumbo-Visma’s bid with Van Aert out.

Benoot warmed up with victory at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne last Sunday and played a vital role in a win for Dylan van Baarle at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. At 20-1 he could be an each-way alternative should Van der Poel fail.

