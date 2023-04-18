Racing Post logo
La Fleche Wallonne predictions and cycling betting tips: Can anyone beat Pogacar?

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for La Fleche Wallonne

Tadej Pogacar is eyeing more success at Fleche Wallonne
Where to watch La Fleche Wallonne

Eurosport 2, 10.45am Wednesday

Best bet

Ben Healy to beat Alexey Lutsenko
1pt 10-11 bet365

Fleche Wallonne predictions

All roads lead back to France in July for two-time Tour de France victor Tadej Pogacar as he seeks to reclaim the yellow jersey he relinquished in 2022 but that doesn't mean he isn't interested in the immediate prizes on offer.

Pogacar has swept all before him so far this season, winning the two stage races he has entered – the Ruta del Sol and Paris-Nice – as well as prestigious one-day races, the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold.

Astonishingly, the Slovene has crossed the finish line first on nine of the 17 days he has raced this year and he is odds-on to make it a perfect ten at Fleche Wallonne on Wednesday.

And it's hard to argue with that stance from bookmakers. Pogacar is clearly head and shoulders above his rivals right now, should relish the finale on the Mur de Huy, and there aren't many big-name rivals to stop him. Five-time winner Alejandro Valverde has retired while Julian Alaphilippe, a three-time victor, is absent as is last year's champion Dylan Teuns.

Bet365 offer a number of rider match bets and Irish youngster Ben Healy is worth backing to beat Alexey Lutsenko.

Healy finished second to Pogacar at Amstel Gold on Sunday, having filled the same spot at Brabantse Pijl four days earlier, while Lutsenko has finished 72nd, 31st, 164th and 148th on his last four attempts at the Walloon Arrow.

Matthew IrelandRacing Post Reporter
Published on 18 April 2023Last updated 15:51, 18 April 2023
