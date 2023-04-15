Where to watch Amstel Gold Race

Starts 9am. Eurosport & Discovery+ from 1.45pm Sunday

Best bet

Tadej Pogacar

2pts 11-10 bet365

Neilson Powless

1pt each-way 22-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Amstel Gold Race predictions

Sunday's Amstel Gold, which kicks off the Ardennes Classics, is defined by short and punchy climbs and looks the perfect parcours for Tadej Pogacar.

The twisting 253.6km route features 33 ascents and with the forecast for a largely sunny and mild day, it promises to be a thrilling race.

After winning the Tour of Flanders but missing Paris-Roubaix, Pogacar is back and plotting for next Sunday’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Wednesday’s La Fleche Wallonne is another potential target, and he could become the first man since Philippe Gilbert in 2011 to complete a hat-trick.

Beating Jonas Vingegaard at Paris-Nice has only fuelled Pogacar’s confidence and even at the prices, it feels foolish to look past the super Slovene.

Tom Pidcock was second in the Amstel Gold in 2021 and should also contend but there could be more value in backing EF Education-EasyPost’s Neilson Powless, who was fifth in Flanders and is the type of leggy climber who can compete all day on this route

Follow us on Twitter