Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cycling tips

Amstel Gold Race predictions and cycling betting tips: Pogacar primed to pounce

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis for the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday

Tadej Pogacar is a solid selection to win the Amstel Gold Race
Tadej Pogacar is a solid selection to win the Amstel Gold RaceCredit: Pool

Where to watch Amstel Gold Race

Starts 9am. Eurosport & Discovery+ from 1.45pm Sunday

Best bet

Tadej Pogacar
2pts 11-10 bet365

Neilson Powless
1pt each-way 22-1 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Amstel Gold Race predictions

Sunday's Amstel Gold, which kicks off the Ardennes Classics, is defined by short and punchy climbs and looks the perfect parcours for Tadej Pogacar.

The twisting 253.6km route features 33 ascents and with the forecast for a largely sunny and mild day, it promises to be a thrilling race.

After winning the Tour of Flanders but missing Paris-Roubaix, Pogacar is back and plotting for next Sunday’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege. 

Wednesday’s La Fleche Wallonne is another potential target, and he could become the first man since Philippe Gilbert in 2011 to complete a hat-trick.

Beating Jonas Vingegaard at Paris-Nice has only fuelled Pogacar’s confidence and even at the prices, it feels foolish to look past the super Slovene.

Tom Pidcock was second in the Amstel Gold in 2021 and should also contend but there could be more value in backing EF Education-EasyPost’s Neilson Powless, who was fifth in Flanders and is the type of leggy climber who can compete all day on this route

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

icon
Jack OgalbeRacing Post Sport
Published on 15 April 2023Last updated 18:07, 15 April 2023
icon
more inCycling tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inCycling tips