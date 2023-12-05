West Indies v England ODI predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch West Indies v England

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm

Best bet

Rehan Ahmed top England wicket-taker

2pts 15-4 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

West Indies v England predictions

England's poor batting was largely to blame for their dismal World Cup campaign but their pace bowlers were exposed in Sunday's first ODI against the West Indies.

Skipper Jos Buttler looked set to lead his new-look team to a morale-boosting victory in Antigua before a partnership of 89 from just 51 balls between Shai Hope and Romario Shepherd powered the Windies to their target of 326.

Despite that defeat, England are hot favourites to level the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where spin bowlers are expected to play a crucial role again.

England's Rehan Ahmed and Liam Livingstone put the brakes on the home batsmen with combined figures of 3-90 from 20 overs on Sunday and teenage leggie Rehan is worth backing to inspire the tourists in the second ODI.

His wicket-taking threat is no secret – he claimed seven wickets on his Test debut against Pakistan last December, at the age of 18 – but he demonstrated superb control in the series opener.

Rehan, who took 4-54 against Ireland at Trent Bridge in his last ODI before the tour of the Caribbean, dismissed well-set opener Alick Athanaze with a stunning googly on Sunday, finishing with 2-40 from his ten overs, and he could overshadow England's senior bowlers again.

