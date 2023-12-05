West Indies v England ODI predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for West Indies v England in the second ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday
Where to watch West Indies v England
TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm
Best bet
Rehan Ahmed top England wicket-taker
2pts 15-4 bet365
West Indies v England predictions
England's poor batting was largely to blame for their dismal World Cup campaign but their pace bowlers were exposed in Sunday's first ODI against the West Indies.
Skipper Jos Buttler looked set to lead his new-look team to a morale-boosting victory in Antigua before a partnership of 89 from just 51 balls between Shai Hope and Romario Shepherd powered the Windies to their target of 326.
Despite that defeat, England are hot favourites to level the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where spin bowlers are expected to play a crucial role again.
England's Rehan Ahmed and Liam Livingstone put the brakes on the home batsmen with combined figures of 3-90 from 20 overs on Sunday and teenage leggie Rehan is worth backing to inspire the tourists in the second ODI.
His wicket-taking threat is no secret – he claimed seven wickets on his Test debut against Pakistan last December, at the age of 18 – but he demonstrated superb control in the series opener.
Rehan, who took 4-54 against Ireland at Trent Bridge in his last ODI before the tour of the Caribbean, dismissed well-set opener Alick Athanaze with a stunning googly on Sunday, finishing with 2-40 from his ten overs, and he could overshadow England's senior bowlers again.
Published on 5 December 2023inCricket tips
Last updated 16:12, 5 December 2023
- Big Bash League 2023-24 season predictions and cricket betting tips
- West Indies v England ODI series predictions and cricket betting tips
- Cricket World Cup final: India v Australia predictions and cricket betting tips
- Skipper Rohit stays cool as India close in on perfect World Cup triumph
- Cricket World Cup: South Africa v Australia predictions and cricket betting tips
