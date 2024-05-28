England Women v Pakistan Women prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Pakistan Women

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket, Wednesday 1pm

Best bet

Nat Sciver-Brunt to score under 34.5 runs

1pt 5-6 bet365

England Women v Pakistan Women prediction

England were denied a chance to win their 50-over series with Pakistan when their clash in Taunton was rained off but the hosts are 1-16 to do so in the third and final ODI between the two at the Country Cricket Ground, Chelmsford on Wednesday.

Heather Knight’s team were comfortable winners of the first ODI and took all three games of the T20 series in similar fashion.

England’s batting line-ups have posted impressive totals throughout Pakistan’s tour without one player particularly standing out.

An aggressive approach from their top order means that all of their batters have been called into action regularly and they have lost nine wickets or more in four of their last six games.

As a result it may be worth taking on some of England’s big names.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has not managed a total above 31 in her last nine innings despite getting into double figures on seven occasions.

Take the all-rounder to fall short of what looks a steep runs line of 34.5 against a Pakistan bowling attack who are not to be underestimated.

