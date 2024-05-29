England v Pakistan fourth T20 prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England v Pakistan

BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket, Thursday 6.30pm

Best bet

Sam Curran top England wicket-taker

1pt 6-1 Paddy Power

England v Pakistan prediction

England’s four-game T20 series with Pakistan comes to an end at The Oval on Thursday, after only one of the scheduled three matches so far has been played due to persistent rain.

Jos Buttler’s side ran out 23-run winners at Edgbaston after posting a total of 183-7 then skittling the visitors for 160.

The return of Jofra Archer was the game’s big talking point as the paceman took 2-28 from four overs.

Sam Curran missed out in Birmingham but he could feature on his home ground if the selectors choose to rotate the site given the lack of game-time available before the T20 World Cup.

Curran was the star man when England won that tournament two years ago, taking 13 wickets at an average of 11.4 and an economy rate of 6.5, enough to land him Player of the Tournament honours.

He provides something different from the remainder of the England bowling attack and is crucial to the balance of the team.

The left-armer has a career T20 bowling average of 23.65 and in conditions he is set to love, he could be overpriced to be England’s top bowler.

Curran had a solid if unspectacular IPL stint in difficult circumstances for his kind of bowling but looks a value pick to shine as preparations for this summer’s World Cup ramp up.

