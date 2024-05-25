England Women vs Pakistan Women second ODI prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women vs Pakistan Women second ODI

Live on Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

Best bet

Tammy Beaumont top England Women runscorer

1pt 11-4 general

England Women vs Pakistan Women prediction

Despite a sub-par performance, England ran out 37-run victors in their opening one-day international with Pakistan and they will be expecting to record another 3-0 sweep, just as they produced in their recent T20 series.

Sunday’s showdown takes place in Taunton, Somerset, and England will be looking to be more ruthless from the off.

Pakistan used their plethora of slow bowlers in the opening one-day international and they frustrated England, who had six batters reach 20 yet saw Alice Capsey top-score with only 44.

The hosts will be hoping to have Danni Wyatt, who missed out through illness, back and her firepower could be vital in the middle overs.

However, opener Tammy Beaumont looks worth backing to build on a strong start this time.

Beaumont looked to be on her way to a sizable contribution in the opening ODI in Derby but was trapped lbw for 33 off 40 balls.

The experienced 33-year-old performer has amassed 519 runs in eight ODI innings against Pakistan, including an unbeaten knock of 168 and two further centuries, and is averaging a whopping 74.14 in those encounters.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.