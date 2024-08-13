Wednesday's The Hundred prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Wednesday's action in The Hundred

Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm

Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women

Sky Sports Mix & Sky Showcase, 3pm

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports+, 11.30am

Best bet

Laura Winfield-Hill to score 17 or more runs for Oval Invincibles Women

1pt 5-6 bet365

Southern Brave to score most sixes vs Welsh Fire

1pt 21-20 Hills

The Hundred Wednesday prediction

Just one round of matches remains in the regular season of The Hundred and Oval Invincibles are looking good in the men's and women's competitions.

The Invincibles have already secured a spot in the knockout stage in the men's Hundred ahead of their final clash against Trent Rockets and the women's team will also progress provided they see off their Nottingham-based counterparts on Wednesday.

Oval Invincibles Women have their fate in their hands but top spot could come down to net run-rate if Welsh Fire also prevail in their last match, so the runs could flow in Nottingham.

One player to keep an eye on is Invincibles ace Laura Winfield-Hill, who has scored 98 in her last three Hundred innings, firing an unbeaten 61 against London Spirit last time out.

She is worth a bet to score at least 17 runs as her team push for the playoffs.

The other contests on Wednesday pit Southern Brave against Welsh Fire and in the men's Hundred, Brave are still in contention for the top three.

One more win will see Brave over the line and they are in that position thanks to Kieron Pollard's explosive knock of 45 against Trent Rockets on Saturday.

Pollard blasted five sixes on his way to that total and that contributed to a tally of 12 maximums in the competition this year.

His team-mate James Vince, meanwhile, has scored 12 sixes himself and given the attacking firepower they possess at the crease, Southern Brave are worth a bet to score more sixes than Fire in this decisive contest.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.