Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix

Trent Rockets Men v Birmingham Phoenix Men

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6.30pm

Trent Rockets Women v Birmingham Phoenix Women

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm

Best bet

Trent Rockets Men to have higher opening partnership

1pt 4-5 bet365

Katie Levick top Birmingham Phoenix Women wicket-taker

1pt 3-1 bet365

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix predictions

Trent Rockets edged a thriller with Manchester Originals on Monday to make it two wins from two matches in the men's Hundred and they will be targeting a third successive victory when they take on Birmingham Phoenix at Trent Bridge.

The Rockets won by one run against the Originals after posting a 47-run victory in their opener against the Northern Superchargers and they will welcome back Joe Root this week.

Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith, meanwhile, return for the Phoenix for this contest following the conclusion of England's Test series with the West Indies.

But the players to keep an eye on could be those who have already featured this year with Rockets openers Adam Lyth and Tom Banton performing particularly well.

The pair joined from the Superchargers after underwhelming 2023 campaigns but they have started strongly with their new team.

Against the Superchargers in their opener, they reached 44 before the loss of the first wicket before posting a first-wicket stand of 55 against the Originals last time out, so back them to have the higher opening partnership.

The Phoenix have made a sluggish start to the women's Hundred with two defeats, but ace spinner Katie Levick has nonetheless performed well, taking four wickets in seven overs.

Levick finished the 2023 season with 11 scalps for Phoenix and she can be their top wicket-taker against the Rockets.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.