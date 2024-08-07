Thursday's The Hundred prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Thursday's matches in The Hundred

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6.30pm

Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women

Sky Sports Mix & Sky Showcase, 3pm

Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm

Welsh Fire Women vs Northern Superchargers

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 11.30am

Best bet

Sam Curran to be match hero in Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave

1pt 8-1 bet365

Oval Invincibles Women to beat Southern Brave Women

1pt 8-11 general

Thursday's The Hundred predictions

The Hundred's regular season is winding down and two teams vying for supremacy in the men's competition, Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave, clash at the Oval in Kennington on Thursday.

It is a case of pick 'em in the match betting but those who want to support the Invincibles might consider backing Sam Curran to be match hero at a juicier 8-1.

Curran has been central to the Invincibles winning four of their five matches this term and they are unlikely to win without their star all-rounder playing a part.

Curran has fired 141 runs and taken 11 wickets this season and he is one of the great entertainers at the crease in this format.

Against Manchester Originals last time out, Curran orchestrated a knock of 68 off just 38 balls and cracked six maximums which also put him top of the six-scoring charts this season.

In the women's Hundred, Southern Brave are having a much tougher time of it.

They are rooted to the foot of the standings with four defeats from five matches, having most recently been thrashed by seven wickets by Welsh Fire Women.

Oval Invincibles Women, meanwhile, are prime candidates to finish in the top three with three wins from five assignments and they can justify their odds-on quotes.

Elsewhere, Andrew Flintoff's Northern Superchargers take on Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens in the men's Hundred with the same teams also squaring up in the women's competition.

