Thursday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including Afghanistan vs India

Where to watch

Afghanistan vs India

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Thursday

Australia vs Bangladesh

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1.30am Friday

Best bets

Rashid Khan top Afghanistan runscorer vs India

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm Thursday

1pt 25-1 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Towhid Hridoy top Bangladesh runscorer vs Australia

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1.30am Friday

2pts 5-1 general

Thursday's T20 World Cup predictions

T20 World Cup favourites India claimed three low-scoring Group A victories on the treacherous drop-in pitches in New York so their batsmen will be looking forward to the Super 8 stage in the Caribbean.

Runs should flow more freely but India will be wary of Afghanistan, who thrashed New Zealand by 84 runs on their way to a top-two finish in Group C.

India needed two Super Overs to win the last T20 meeting between these sides in Bengaluru in January when Afghanistan matched their total of 212 in 20 overs.

The Afghans suffered their first setback at this tournament when they were bowled out for 114 by the West Indies to lose their final group game by 104 runs.

Captain Rashid Khan's 18 off 11 balls was the third-highest score of the innings and, given India's top-class bowling attack, he merits a small bet to top-score. He managed that feat against Australia at the 2022 T20 World Cup slamming an unbeaten 48 off 23 at number eight.

In the other Group 1 Super 8 fixture, Australia are hot favourites to beat Bangladesh, who came through some tense games in Group D.

The Tigers beat Sri Lanka by two wickets, lost to South Africa by four runs and defended a total of just 106 in their final match against Nepal.

Their batting could be exposed by the unbeaten Aussies although middle-order man Towhid Hridoy, who top-scored with 40 against the Lankans and 37 against South Africa, may lead the way again.

