Thursday's T20 Blast predictions and cricket betting tips

When to bet

Middlesex v Gloucestershire

6.15pm Thursday

Best bet

Middlesex to beat Gloucestershire

1pt 2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Thursday's T20 Blast prediction

Gloucestershire need to win their final South Group match to have a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals but opponents Middlesex look a big price to derail Jack Taylor's men in Chelmsford.

Skipper Taylor smashed 80 from just 35 balls in Gloucestershire's 121-run rout of Glamorgan on Sunday although his side had lost their previous two Blast matches.

One of those defeats was a 29-run reverse against Middlesex at Cheltenham, where the visitors recovered from 32-4 to post a matchwinning total of 181-8.

They cannot finish in the top four but are value to land a third straight win, having beaten Glamorgan by six wickets in a rain-reduced contest on Friday night.

Defending Blast champions Somerset are 8-11 to secure their quarter-final spot by beating Sussex at Taunton. The visitors are guaranteed a top-four finish in the South Group, having won eight of their first 12 matches this season.

