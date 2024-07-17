Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

Thursday's T20 Blast predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Thursday's North and South Group matches in the T20 Blast

Middlesex's Jack Davies scored 53 in last week's win over Gloucestershire
Middlesex's Jack Davies scored 53 in last week's win over GloucestershireCredit: Dan Istitene

When to bet

Middlesex v Gloucestershire
6.15pm Thursday

Best bet

Middlesex to beat Gloucestershire
1pt 2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Thursday's T20 Blast prediction

Gloucestershire need to win their final South Group match to have a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals but opponents Middlesex look a big price to derail Jack Taylor's men in Chelmsford.

Skipper Taylor smashed 80 from just 35 balls in Gloucestershire's 121-run rout of Glamorgan on Sunday although his side had lost their previous two Blast matches.

One of those defeats was a 29-run reverse against Middlesex at Cheltenham, where the visitors recovered from 32-4 to post a matchwinning total of 181-8.

They cannot finish in the top four but are value to land a third straight win, having beaten Glamorgan by six wickets in a rain-reduced contest on Friday night.

Defending Blast champions Somerset are 8-11 to secure their quarter-final spot by beating Sussex at Taunton. The visitors are guaranteed a top-four finish in the South Group, having won eight of their first 12 matches this season.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

