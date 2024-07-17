- More
Thursday's T20 Blast predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Thursday's North and South Group matches in the T20 Blast
When to bet
Middlesex v Gloucestershire
6.15pm Thursday
Best bet
Middlesex to beat Gloucestershire
1pt 2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes
Thursday's T20 Blast prediction
Gloucestershire need to win their final South Group match to have a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals but opponents Middlesex look a big price to derail Jack Taylor's men in Chelmsford.
Skipper Taylor smashed 80 from just 35 balls in Gloucestershire's 121-run rout of Glamorgan on Sunday although his side had lost their previous two Blast matches.
One of those defeats was a 29-run reverse against Middlesex at Cheltenham, where the visitors recovered from 32-4 to post a matchwinning total of 181-8.
They cannot finish in the top four but are value to land a third straight win, having beaten Glamorgan by six wickets in a rain-reduced contest on Friday night.
Defending Blast champions Somerset are 8-11 to secure their quarter-final spot by beating Sussex at Taunton. The visitors are guaranteed a top-four finish in the South Group, having won eight of their first 12 matches this season.
