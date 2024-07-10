- More
Thursday's T20 Blast predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Thursday's matches in the T20 Blast North and South Groups
When to bet
Yorkshire vs Durham
6.30pm Thursday
Essex vs Kent
7pm Thursday
Best bets
Durham to beat Yorkshire
2pts 10-11 general
Adam Rossington top Essex runscorer vs Kent
1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power
Thursday's T20 Blast predictions
Durham lost their top three batsmen for ducks in last weekend's T20 Blast North Group fixture against Northamptonshire but they remain in the hunt for a quarter-final spot.
They rallied well after that horror start, as Northants reached their victory target of 141 with just two balls to spare, and Durham should be backed to beat struggling Yorkshire at Headingley.
The hosts suffered a four-run defeat to Birmingham Bears in a high-scoring thriller in their last home match before limping to 130-9 in a seven-wicket rout by Derbyshire on Sunday.
In the South Group, Essex opener Adam Rossington looks overpriced to top-score against Kent at Chelmsford. He cracked 75 off 48 balls in a Second XI fixture against a strong Middlesex side last week before thumping 41 off 31 against Glamorgan on Sunday.
Paul Walter (53) was the only other Essex player to reach 20 in their 26-run defeat in Cardiff and the departure of injured Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams has weakened their batting unit.
- England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips
- England vs West Indies first Test prediction and cricket betting tips
- England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips
- Somerset vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast prediction and cricket betting tips
- England Women v New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips
- England free bets & bonuses: grab up to £365 + get three 50-1 odds boosts for tonight's Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semi-final
- Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 correct-score predictions + grab a 50-1 boosted odds for England to win
- Spain vs France Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 odds on Maignan to make 1+ saves
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab up to £405 + get double 50-1 boosted odds for Euro 2024 semi-finals
