Thursday's T20 Blast predictions and cricket betting tips

When to bet

Yorkshire vs Durham

6.30pm Thursday

Essex vs Kent

7pm Thursday

Best bets

Durham to beat Yorkshire

2pts 10-11 general

Adam Rossington top Essex runscorer vs Kent

1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Thursday's T20 Blast predictions

Durham lost their top three batsmen for ducks in last weekend's T20 Blast North Group fixture against Northamptonshire but they remain in the hunt for a quarter-final spot.

They rallied well after that horror start, as Northants reached their victory target of 141 with just two balls to spare, and Durham should be backed to beat struggling Yorkshire at Headingley.

The hosts suffered a four-run defeat to Birmingham Bears in a high-scoring thriller in their last home match before limping to 130-9 in a seven-wicket rout by Derbyshire on Sunday.

In the South Group, Essex opener Adam Rossington looks overpriced to top-score against Kent at Chelmsford. He cracked 75 off 48 balls in a Second XI fixture against a strong Middlesex side last week before thumping 41 off 31 against Glamorgan on Sunday.

Paul Walter (53) was the only other Essex player to reach 20 in their 26-run defeat in Cardiff and the departure of injured Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams has weakened their batting unit.

