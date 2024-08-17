Sunday's One-Day Cup semi-final predictions and cricket betting tips

When to bet

Matches start 11am Sunday

Best bet

Glamorgan to beat Warwickshire

2pts Evs BoyleSports, Hills

Sunday's One-Day Cup semi-final predictions

Warwickshire mounted a stunning comeback to win Friday's One-Day Cup quarter-final against Worcestershire at Edgbaston but the Bears may come up short in their semi-final against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Chasing 287 for victory, Warwickshire slipped to 77-5 before a brilliant innings from number seven Kai Smith, who finished unbeaten on 130 from just 104 balls.

The Bears' top-order batsmen also struggled in their final Group B game, when they were bowled out for 182 by Nottinghamshire.

Glamorgan topped Group B of the 50-over competition, winning six of their seven completed matches, and, with home advantage, they are worth backing to advance to next Sunday's final at Trent Bridge.

Glamorgan's only defeat in this season's One-Day Cup was a narrow nine-run loss to holders Leicestershire, who beat Hampshire by three wickets in a tense quarter-final on Friday.

Experienced internationals Ajinkya Rahane (70) and Peter Handscomb (74) laid the foundation for the Foxes before a 94-run seventh-wicket stand between Ben Cox and Liam Trevaskis kept alive their hopes of back-to-back triumphs.

Leicestershire are 11-10 to win their Taunton semi-final against Somerset, who hope to welcome back exciting young batsman James Rew after England Lions duty.

Hosts Somerset skittled Middlesex for 135 in their final Group A game, with Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith and England spinner Jack Leach sharing six wickets.

