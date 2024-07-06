Somerset vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch the T20 Blast

Somerset v Gloucestershire

Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Gloucestershire

1pt 6-4 general

Somerset v Gloucestershire prediction

Rain thwarted Gloucestershire’s bid for a fourth consecutive win in this season’s T20 Blast on Friday but they could make amends in Sunday's West Country derby against Somerset.

Jack Taylor’s side would have fancied their chances of beating Kent a couple of days ago having bowled out the Spitfires for just 150.

Gloucestershire were 29-2 when the weather intervened and the match was abandoned, eight runs short of where they needed to be on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Nonetheless, the visitors to Taunton have produced some excellent recent efforts in the Blast, none more so than when chasing down a target of 188-4 against Somerset a couple of weeks ago.

Blistering lower-order knocks from Ben Charlesworth (36 from 19 balls) and Oliver Price (43 from 15) saw Gloucestershire home that day, and the pair combined for six of their side’s eight sixes.

The short boundaries of Taunton will be no doubt in the sights of Charlesworth and Price and some of the visitors’ other top-order batsmen, such as former Australia international Cameron Bancroft, England’s James Bracey and opener Miles Hammond, who has plundered 14 maximums in this year’s competition.

Somerset have a number of six-hitting options themselves, especially their power-packed top three of Tom Banton, Will Smeed and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. But if Gloucestershire can bowl with discipline and keep them in check, there is every reason to suggest they are overpriced to do a quickfire double over the Cidermen.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.