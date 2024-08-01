Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 6.30pm

Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm

Best bet

Nicholas Pooran top Northern Superchargers runscorer

1pt 7-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Alice Capsey to score 30 or more runs

1pt 6-5 bet365

Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers predictions

Andrew Flintoff oversaw his first win as head coach for Northern Superchargers as his team sank Southern Brave last time out but things do not get any easier in The Hundred as pacesetters Oval Invincibles await them next.

After losing their opener by 47 runs against Trent Rockets, the Superchargers responded with a seven-wicket win over Brave and the runs of Nicholas Pooran in particular were integral.

Pooran blasted 62 off 34 deliveries on a Headingley track conducive to spin and managed to see off the threat of a Southern Brave bowling attack which featured Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan.

Pooran put on a 50-run partnership with captain Harry Brook and it followed a fine showing at this year's T20 World Cup, in which Pooran scored 228 runs in seven innings for the West Indies.

The first pick at this year's Hundred draft has already settled and he is worth a bet to top score against Oval Invincibles, who have won both of their opening matches.

Oval Invincibles Women also have two wins from two and are warm favourites to make it three on the spin against the Superchargers.

And key to their strong start have been the performances of Alice Capsey, who struck 59 against Welsh Fire and 52 against Birmingham Phoenix in her first two knocks this season.

Back her to post at least 30 against the Superchargers.

