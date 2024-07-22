Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix

Women's fixture

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event, 2.45pm Tuesday

Men's fixture

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm Tuesday

Best bets

Birmingham Phoenix Women to beat Oval Invincibles Women

2pts 11-10 general

Moeen Ali to hit most sixes for Birmingham Phoenix Men

1pt 4-1 bet365

Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix prediction

The trends for the opening fixture of The Hundred are not encouraging for Birmingham Phoenix Women, who lost all seven of last season's completed matches and all four of their meetings with Oval Invincibles Women.

However, Australia's legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry captains the Phoenix this summer, having racked up 347 runs and seven wickets during Royal Challengers Bangalore's triumphant WPL campaign this year.

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and New Zealand internationals Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine provide more top-level experience for the Phoenix, who can make a winning start at The Oval.

They competed well in most of last year's defeats, losing to champions Southern Brave by just three runs, and falling ten runs short against the Invincibles, having reached 81-1 in pursuit of 143.

Captain Moeen Ali is worth backing to hit the most sixes for Birmingham Phoenix Men in their clash with the defending champions.

The elegant left-hander warmed up for The Hundred by cracking 59 off 32 balls and 103 off 59 for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast, hitting 13 sixes in those two innings.

The Phoenix inflicted the Oval Invincibles' only defeat last season and Moeen has struck ten maximums in three innings against the Invincibles in The Hundred.

