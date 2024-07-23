One-Day Cup 2024 prediction and cricket betting tips

Best bet

Hampshire to win One-Day Cup 2024

1pt 9-1 bet365

One-Day Cup 2024 tournament prediction

The popularity of The Hundred has meant the One-Day Cup has taken a back seat in domestic cricket in recent years but the betting for this year's tournament suggests it could be fiercely competitive.

Defending champions Leicestershire are favourites for the trophy at 8-1 but enthusiasm is tempered by the fact that stars such as Josh Hull and Rishi Patel have signed up for The Hundred.

Sam Wood showed promise in the T20 Blast and will be eager to impress in a longer format but there is value to be had elsewhere in the market.

Warwickshire were the standout team in Group B last year, posting seven wins from their initial eight matches, and their T20 Blast unit Birmingham Bears have been going well this year.

They are also in the running but the best bet could be Group A competitors Hampshire.

Hampshire Hawks were underwhelming in the T20 Blast, failing to make it out of the South Group, but the county were runners-up in last year's One-Day Cup, having been edged by Leicestershire by just two runs.

Tom Prest is a reliable source of runs, scoring 425 in the competition last season, captain Nick Gubbins is an excellent leader and they have talented overseas options in Kyle Abbot and Mohammad Abbas.

