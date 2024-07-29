Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave Women

Sky Sports Mix, 3pm Tuesday

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave

Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.35pm Tuesday

Best bets

Lauren Bell to take two or more wickets

1pt 6-4 bet365

Adil Rashid top Northern Superchargers wicket-taker

1pt 3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave prediction

Lauren Bell has been one of the most consistent wicket-takers in the history of The Hundred and she is worth supporting to secure at least two dismissals when her Southern Brave side visit Northern Superchargers.

There is some cloud in the forecast for Headingley, which will suit Bell’s style as an imposing fast bowler who can get movement through the air or off the pitch.

The 23-year-old has taken 32 wickets in her three full Hundred campaigns - only Amanda-Jade Wellington has taken more.

Bell failed to take a wicket in her side’s opening defeat to the London Spirit but recorded eight from her recent five white-ball games against New Zealand and is worth backing to take at least two here.

In the later men’s game between the Superchargers and Brave, another wicket-taker stands out.

Adil Rashid has 31 wickets in his three Hundred campaigns, the most of any male player.

The spinner took ten scalps in the T20 World Cup this summer and has had a month break between that tournament and this one to freshen up, resisting the urge to play franchise T20 cricket around the world.

At his home ground, Rashid is fancied to shine and looks a tempting price to be the Superchargers’ top wicket-taker.

