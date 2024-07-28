- More
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets at Old Trafford in The Hundred
Where to watch Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets
Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.35pm
Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women
Sky Sports Mix, 3pm
Best bet
Trent Rockets to beat Manchester Originals
2pts 4-6 general
Laura Wolvaardt top Manchester Originals Women runscorer
1pt 9-4 bet365
Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets prediction
Trent Rockets exploded out of the traps in this year's men's Hundred and they can build on their 47-run mauling of Northern Superchargers with victory over Manchester Originals at Old Trafford.
The Rockets opened against a capable Superchargers squad coached by Andrew Flintoff but did not look fazed at Headingley, where there were some terrific individual performances.
Openers Adam Lyth and Tom Banton put on 44 before the loss of the first Rockets wicket, while T20 Blast star Sam Hain contributed 49 at number four.
All-rounder Chris Green, meanwhile, scored 25 runs off just seven balls and claimed three wickets with the ball in a dazzling performance.
Manchester Originals began their campaign with a whimper, scoring just 86 runs in an eight-wicket defeat to Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets look a solid bet to win this match.
Those who backed Manchester Originals Women to have the highest opening partnership against Welsh Fire would have been frustrated as Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont turned on the style for Cardiff-based side on Thursday.
But Originals openers Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney still performed well and Wolvaardt can build on her opening knock of 37.
Wolvaardt's game time in The Hundred was limited last year but she was leading runscorer in the competition in 2022 with 286 runs and she can top-score for her team in this clash.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inCricket tips
Last updated
- Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles prediction and cricket betting tips
- London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix prediction and cricket betting tips
- England vs West Indies third Test prediction and cricket betting tips
- Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets prediction and cricket betting tips
- Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire predictions and cricket betting tips
- Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles prediction and cricket betting tips
- London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix prediction and cricket betting tips
- England vs West Indies third Test prediction and cricket betting tips
- Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets prediction and cricket betting tips
- Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire predictions and cricket betting tips