Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets

Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets

Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.35pm

Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women

Sky Sports Mix, 3pm

Best bet

Trent Rockets to beat Manchester Originals

2pts 4-6 general

Laura Wolvaardt top Manchester Originals Women runscorer

1pt 9-4 bet365

Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets prediction

Trent Rockets exploded out of the traps in this year's men's Hundred and they can build on their 47-run mauling of Northern Superchargers with victory over Manchester Originals at Old Trafford.

The Rockets opened against a capable Superchargers squad coached by Andrew Flintoff but did not look fazed at Headingley, where there were some terrific individual performances.

Openers Adam Lyth and Tom Banton put on 44 before the loss of the first Rockets wicket, while T20 Blast star Sam Hain contributed 49 at number four.

All-rounder Chris Green, meanwhile, scored 25 runs off just seven balls and claimed three wickets with the ball in a dazzling performance.

Manchester Originals began their campaign with a whimper, scoring just 86 runs in an eight-wicket defeat to Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets look a solid bet to win this match.

Those who backed Manchester Originals Women to have the highest opening partnership against Welsh Fire would have been frustrated as Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont turned on the style for Cardiff-based side on Thursday.

But Originals openers Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney still performed well and Wolvaardt can build on her opening knock of 37.

Wolvaardt's game time in The Hundred was limited last year but she was leading runscorer in the competition in 2022 with 286 runs and she can top-score for her team in this clash.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.