Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions and cricket betting tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore highest opening partnership

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions

This match matters more to Royal Challengers Bangalore than it does Sunrisers Hyderabad as they still have a shot at reaching the IPL playoffs, and their classy opening partnership can set them on their way to the victory they require.

Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis open the batting for RCB and that world-class duo have inspired them to the highest opening partnership in eight of their 12 matches this season.

That includes last time out in an emphatic 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals, when Kohli and Du Plessis put an opening stand of 50.

Kohli works tirelessly to retain his wicket while Du Plessis is the leading scorer in the IPL this season with 631 runs from his 12 matches, having made 50 on seven occasions.

The playoffs, meanwhile, are out of reach for Sunrisers and in their last two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants they have lost their opening wicket for five and 19.

