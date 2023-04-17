Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Tuesday

Best bet

Sunrisers Hyderabad

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians predictions

Mumbai Indians cracked 13 sixes as they comfortably chased down a target of 186 to beat Kolkata on Sunday but their resurgence could be halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Like Mumbai, the Sunrisers lost their first two matches of the 2023 IPL season before winning their next two and, also like the Indians, they hammered Kolkata's bowlers last time out.

England's breakout star Harry Brook scored a 55-ball century in a total of 228-4 for Hyderabad, whose bowlers had impressed in their previous outing, restricting Punjab Kings to 143-9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

A similarly disciplined bowling display is required at their home ground when they face an imposing Mumbai batting unit, especially after India star Suryakumar Yadav emerged from his slump with 43 off 25 balls on Sunday.

However, the Sunrisers' line-up is shaping up nicely with Brook, Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi firing at the top of the order and with a well-balanced attack bowling well, the outsiders are worth backing to subdue big-hitting Mumbai.

