Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Tuesday

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook celebrates his century against Kolkata
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook celebrates his century against KolkataCredit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Tuesday

Best bet

Sunrisers Hyderabad 
1pt 11-10 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians predictions

Mumbai Indians cracked 13 sixes as they comfortably chased down a target of 186 to beat Kolkata on Sunday but their resurgence could be halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Like Mumbai, the Sunrisers lost their first two matches of the 2023 IPL season before winning their next two and, also like the Indians, they hammered Kolkata's bowlers last time out.

England's breakout star Harry Brook scored a 55-ball century in a total of 228-4 for Hyderabad, whose bowlers had impressed in their previous outing, restricting Punjab Kings to 143-9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

A similarly disciplined bowling display is required at their home ground when they face an imposing Mumbai batting unit, especially after India star Suryakumar Yadav emerged from his slump with 43 off 25 balls on Sunday.

However, the Sunrisers' line-up is shaping up nicely with Brook, Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi firing at the top of the order and with a well-balanced attack bowling well, the outsiders are worth backing to subdue big-hitting Mumbai.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 17 April 2023Last updated 15:48, 17 April 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL