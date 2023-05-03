Racing Post logo
IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the Indian Premier League on Thursday

Indian batsman Venkatesh Iyer can impress for Kolkata Knight Riders
Indian batsman Venkatesh Iyer can impress for Kolkata Knight RidersCredit: David Rogers

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Venkatesh Iyer to score 23 or more runs
1pt 5-6 bet365

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders predictions

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders both need to get a move on in the Indian Premier League if they are to make the playoffs and they face off in a basement battle at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The struggling pair have recorded only six wins between them in this season's IPL, putting them at risk of finishing bottom of the pile, never mind missing out on the playoffs.

The reverse fixture at Eden Gardens produced 433 runs and if this is to be another high-scoring match, Venkatesh Iyer of the Knight Riders could be one player to profit.

Iyer has not been the most consistent player in the IPL this year but he is among the leading scorers in the competition with 296 runs scored this season and earlier in the campaign, when playing against Mumbai Indians, he became the first Kolkata player since 2008 to score a century.

He is worth a bet to surpass his runs line of 22.5 having gone over that total four times this year.

Liam Flin, Racing Post Sport
Published on 3 May 2023Last updated 15:59, 3 May 2023
