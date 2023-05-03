Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Venkatesh Iyer to score 23 or more runs

1pt 5-6 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders predictions

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders both need to get a move on in the Indian Premier League if they are to make the playoffs and they face off in a basement battle at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The struggling pair have recorded only six wins between them in this season's IPL, putting them at risk of finishing bottom of the pile, never mind missing out on the playoffs.

The reverse fixture at Eden Gardens produced 433 runs and if this is to be another high-scoring match, Venkatesh Iyer of the Knight Riders could be one player to profit.

Iyer has not been the most consistent player in the IPL this year but he is among the leading scorers in the competition with 296 runs scored this season and earlier in the campaign, when playing against Mumbai Indians, he became the first Kolkata player since 2008 to score a century.

He is worth a bet to surpass his runs line of 22.5 having gone over that total four times this year.

