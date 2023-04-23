Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Axar Patel to be player of the match

1pt 12-1 BoyleSports

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals predictions

Delhi Capitals have won their last four IPL meetings with Sunrisers Hyderabad and they are evens to extend that winning run on Monday.

The Capitals had lost their first five matches of the 2023 campaign but they broke their duck on Thursday, bowling out Kolkata for 127 to set up a four-wicket win.

Hyderabad, with England batsman Harry Brook at the top of the order, have lost four of their first six games so a tight contest looks likely and Delhi all-rounder Axar Patel merits a small bet to be named player of the match.

Axar took 2-13 in three overs against KKR before steering the Capitals home with an unbeaten 19.

That followed a brisk 21 and 1-25 against Bangalore and a terrific performance in a losing cause against Mumbai on April 11, when he top-scored from number seven with 54 off 25 balls before conceding just 20 runs from his four overs.

