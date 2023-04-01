Sunday's Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket / DAZN, 3pm Sunday

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Cricket / DAZN, 11am Sunday

Best bet

Royal Challengers Bangalore

1pt 10-11 general

Sunday's Indian Premier League predictions

A maiden Indian Premier League title continues to elude the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who start the new campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Bangalore, three times IPL runners-up, came within one win of making the final in 2022, losing out to Rajasthan Royals in the playoffs after posting eight wins from 14 matches in the regular season.

The Royal Challengers' roster is loaded with star names from skipper Faf du Plessis to veteran Virat Kohli and, although they are likely to be missing Australian pair Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell for their opener, they could prove too strong for Mumbai.

Despite being the most successful franchise in IPL history, Mumbai were not exactly a force to be reckoned with last year, finishing bottom of the pile with only four wins and ten defeats to their name.

Having England ace Jofra Archer fit and firing will be a major boost this time around but that positive could be offset by Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to injury, and their lack of bowling depth could hold them back.

Bangalore look worth supporting to open their account at the first time of asking.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and 2022 runners-up Rajasthan Royals meet earlier in the day.

