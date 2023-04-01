Sunday's Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals on Sunday
Where to watch
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians
Sky Sports Cricket / DAZN, 3pm Sunday
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals
Sky Sports Cricket / DAZN, 11am Sunday
Best bet
Royal Challengers Bangalore
1pt 10-11 general
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Sunday's Indian Premier League predictions
A maiden Indian Premier League title continues to elude the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who start the new campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
Bangalore, three times IPL runners-up, came within one win of making the final in 2022, losing out to Rajasthan Royals in the playoffs after posting eight wins from 14 matches in the regular season.
The Royal Challengers' roster is loaded with star names from skipper Faf du Plessis to veteran Virat Kohli and, although they are likely to be missing Australian pair Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell for their opener, they could prove too strong for Mumbai.
Despite being the most successful franchise in IPL history, Mumbai were not exactly a force to be reckoned with last year, finishing bottom of the pile with only four wins and ten defeats to their name.
Having England ace Jofra Archer fit and firing will be a major boost this time around but that positive could be offset by Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to injury, and their lack of bowling depth could hold them back.
Bangalore look worth supporting to open their account at the first time of asking.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and 2022 runners-up Rajasthan Royals meet earlier in the day.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport