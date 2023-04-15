Sunday Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Mumbai v Kolkata & Gujarat v Rajasthan

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Kolkata Knight Riders to hit more sixes v Mumbai Indians

3pts Evs bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Mumbai v Kolkata & Gujarat v Rajasthan predictions

Gujarat Titans won all three of their meetings with Rajasthan Royals in last season's IPL, including a seven-wicket victory in the final, and they are 4-5 to extend that streak against the even-money Royals.

It should be a compelling clash between two teams who have won three of their first four games this term but the bet of the day may come in the earlier game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders suffered a home defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a runfest on Friday despite hitting 11 sixes, taking their tally of maximums for the season to 42 in just four games.

Andre Russell, one of the most fearsome hitters in IPL history, has struck only two of those sixes so there is the potential for even more destructive batting from KKR when they face a Mumbai side who conceded 13 sixes in their opening defeat to Bangalore.

