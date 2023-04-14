Saturday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips including Bangalore v Delhi

Where to watch Bangalore v Delhi & Lucknow v Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings

Bangalore v Delhi & Lucknow v Punjab predictions

Delhi Capitals star Mitchell Marsh is back at the IPL after getting married in his native Australia and the pitch at Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium should enhance his celebratory mood.

The Capitals have lost their first four matches and may struggle to snap that streak against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who eased to a target of 172 for the loss of only two wickets in their first home game against Mumbai.

However, Bangalore's bowlers conceded 204-7 in the next game, a heavy defeat to Kolkata, and failed to defend a total of 212-2 in a Chinnaswamy runfest against Lucknow Super Giants last time out.

The big-hitting Marsh scored 81, 66 and 47 in Australia's ODI series in India last month and, batting in the top three for Delhi, he looks overpriced to be the top match runscorer.

Lucknow are 4-5 to make it four wins out of five this season when they host Punjab Kings in Saturday's second game.

