IPL

Saturday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips including Bangalore v Delhi

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings in the IPL on Saturday

Delhi Capitals star Mitchell Marsh had an excellent ODI series for Australia in India
Delhi Capitals star Mitchell Marsh had an excellent ODI series for Australia in IndiaCredit: Pankaj Nangia

Where to watch Bangalore v Delhi & Lucknow v Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Mitchell Marsh top runscorer in Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals
1pt 12-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

18+begambleaware.org

Bangalore v Delhi & Lucknow v Punjab predictions

Delhi Capitals star Mitchell Marsh is back at the IPL after getting married in his native Australia and the pitch at Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium should enhance his celebratory mood.

The Capitals have lost their first four matches and may struggle to snap that streak against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who eased to a target of 172 for the loss of only two wickets in their first home game against Mumbai.

However, Bangalore's bowlers conceded 204-7 in the next game, a heavy defeat to Kolkata, and failed to defend a total of 212-2 in a Chinnaswamy runfest against Lucknow Super Giants last time out.

The big-hitting Marsh scored 81, 66 and 47 in Australia's ODI series in India last month and, batting in the top three for Delhi, he looks overpriced to be the top match runscorer.

Lucknow are 4-5 to make it four wins out of five this season when they host Punjab Kings in Saturday's second game.

Today's top sports betting stories

James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 14:43, 14 April 2023
