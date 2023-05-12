Saturday's Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Arena, 11am

Best bet

Delhi Capitals to beat Punjab Kings

1pt Evs general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday IPL predictions

Delhi Capitals have had a tough time in this year's Indian Premier League but they can restore some pride with victory over Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Coming into this year's IPL, the Capitals were dealt a major blow when it was confirmed Rishabh Pant would miss the tournament through injury and they started the season with five successive defeats.

Although not yet mathematically out of contention, their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread but three wins in their last five games should have instilled the team with confidence.

In the two games they did not win as part of that run, they pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad close in a nine-run defeat and lost by 27 runs against a Chennai Super Kings side on course for a top-two berth.

They can win the first of two upcoming contests with the Punjab Kings, who have lost successive matches against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In Saturday's other game, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants.

Follow us on Twitter