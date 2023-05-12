Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Saturday's Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings & Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Saturday

Phil Salt's Delhi Capitals have shown signs of improvement in the IPL
Phil Salt's Delhi Capitals have shown signs of improvement in the IPLCredit: MONEY SHARMA

Where to watch

Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings
Sky Sports Arena, 3pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants
Sky Sports Arena, 11am

Best bet

Delhi Capitals to beat Punjab Kings
1pt Evs general

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Saturday IPL predictions

Delhi Capitals have had a tough time in this year's Indian Premier League but they can restore some pride with victory over Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Coming into this year's IPL, the Capitals were dealt a major blow when it was confirmed Rishabh Pant would miss the tournament through injury and they started the season with five successive defeats.

Although not yet mathematically out of contention, their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread but three wins in their last five games should have instilled the team with confidence.

In the two games they did not win as part of that run, they pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad close in a nine-run defeat and lost by 27 runs against a Chennai Super Kings side on course for a top-two berth.

They can win the first of two upcoming contests with the Punjab Kings, who have lost successive matches against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In Saturday's other game, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 14:07, 12 May 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL