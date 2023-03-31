Saturday's Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips: Champions to begin with a win

Where to watch

Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Cricket/DAZN, 11am Saturday

Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket/DAZN, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Lucknow Super Giants

1pt Evs bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Saturday's Indian Premier League predictions

Gujarat Titans took home the Indian Premier League title at the first attempt last year, but fellow 2022 new boys Lucknow Super Giants also enjoyed a fine debut season, missing out on a place in the top two on only net run rate.

The Super Giants are expected to enjoy another strong campaign in 2023 and can start their title bid with victory over Delhi Capitals, who finished fifth last term.

The Capitals were dealt a major blow in the build-up to the new campaign when captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to injuries he sustained in a car crash in December. And Delhi will also be without South Africa internationals Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Rilee Roussow for their opener with the trio still on international duty with the Proteas.

That limits Delhi's options and while Lucknow will have to make do without opener Quinton de Kock for the same reason, they should be able to cope. KL Rahul (616) and Deepak Hooda (451) scored 1067 runs between them in last year's IPL and can fire the Super Giants to an opening success.

Saturday's earlier contest sees Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, who both missed on the playoffs last season, clash at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium.

Follow us on Twitter