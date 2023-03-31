Saturday's Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips: Champions to begin with a win
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Saturday
Where to watch
Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders
Sky Sports Cricket/DAZN, 11am Saturday
Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals
Sky Sports Cricket/DAZN, 3pm Saturday
Best bet
Lucknow Super Giants
1pt Evs bet365
Saturday's Indian Premier League predictions
Gujarat Titans took home the Indian Premier League title at the first attempt last year, but fellow 2022 new boys Lucknow Super Giants also enjoyed a fine debut season, missing out on a place in the top two on only net run rate.
The Super Giants are expected to enjoy another strong campaign in 2023 and can start their title bid with victory over Delhi Capitals, who finished fifth last term.
The Capitals were dealt a major blow in the build-up to the new campaign when captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to injuries he sustained in a car crash in December. And Delhi will also be without South Africa internationals Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Rilee Roussow for their opener with the trio still on international duty with the Proteas.
That limits Delhi's options and while Lucknow will have to make do without opener Quinton de Kock for the same reason, they should be able to cope. KL Rahul (616) and Deepak Hooda (451) scored 1067 runs between them in last year's IPL and can fire the Super Giants to an opening success.
Saturday's earlier contest sees Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, who both missed on the playoffs last season, clash at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium.
