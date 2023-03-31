Racing Post logo
IPL

Saturday's Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips: Champions to begin with a win

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Saturday

KL Rahul could be key for Lucknow Super Giants again this season
KL Rahul could be key for Lucknow Super Giants again this seasonCredit: Pankaj Nangia

Where to watch

Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders
Sky Sports Cricket/DAZN, 11am Saturday

Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals
Sky Sports Cricket/DAZN, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Lucknow Super Giants
1pt Evs bet365

Saturday's Indian Premier League predictions

Gujarat Titans took home the Indian Premier League title at the first attempt last year, but fellow 2022 new boys Lucknow Super Giants also enjoyed a fine debut season, missing out on a place in the top two on only net run rate.

The Super Giants are expected to enjoy another strong campaign in 2023 and can start their title bid with victory over Delhi Capitals, who finished fifth last term.

The Capitals were dealt a major blow in the build-up to the new campaign when captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to injuries he sustained in a car crash in December. And Delhi will also be without South Africa internationals Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Rilee Roussow for their opener with the trio still on international duty with the Proteas.

That limits Delhi's options and while Lucknow will have to make do without opener Quinton de Kock for the same reason, they should be able to cope. KL Rahul (616) and Deepak Hooda (451) scored 1067 runs between them in last year's IPL and can fire the Super Giants to an opening success.

Saturday's earlier contest sees Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, who both missed on the playoffs last season, clash at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium.

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 15:05, 31 March 2023
icon
