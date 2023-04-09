Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Cricket & DAZN, 3pm

Best bet

Lucknow Super Giants

2pts Evs bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants predictions

After finishing third in their inaugural Indian Premier League season last year, Lucknow Super Giants have made a strong start to the 2023 campaign and can make it three wins in four matches with a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Either side of a 12-run loss to Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow thumped Delhi Capitals by 50 runs and sank Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets and they look a value bet at even money to follow up with a win against Bangalore.

Lucknow possess a power-packed batting lineup which will be even stronger this week with Quinton de Kock returning from international duty and likely to dislodge Marcus Stoinis in the the team.

Bangalore began the season with a promising eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians but were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders last time out, having been bowled out for only 123.

Their bowlers failed to take initiative in that contest when they had the Knight Riders at 89-5 and it is hard to make a case for them in this encounter.

