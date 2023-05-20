Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League on Sunday

Shubman Gill has stood out for Gujarat Titans this season
Shubman Gill has stood out for Gujarat Titans this seasonCredit: Alex Davidson

Where to watch Sunday's IPL

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sky Sports Cricket & DAZN, 11am Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans
Sky Sports Cricket & DAZN, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Gujarat Titans
1pt Evs general

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans predictions

Gujarat Titans have once again been the dominant force in this year’s IPL and they look overpriced to get a tenth victory of the group stage when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The defending champions have been rock-solid away from home, winning five of their six road trips and managing four successful run chases from five attempts in that run.

The reason Royal Challengers Bangalore are favourites for this clash is due to the fact that they would qualify for the playoffs with a victory but that could be academic if Mumbai Indians lose the day’s early match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai need to win and hope RCB don’t or manage to overcome their significant net run rate disadvantage to eliminate Bangalore and prolong their season.

Gujarat have won six of their last eight matches and will want to keep the momentum up as their title defence continues into the playoffs. 

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 20 May 2023Last updated 15:30, 20 May 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL