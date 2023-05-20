Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunday's IPL

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket & DAZN, 11am Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket & DAZN, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Gujarat Titans

1pt Evs general

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans predictions

Gujarat Titans have once again been the dominant force in this year’s IPL and they look overpriced to get a tenth victory of the group stage when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The defending champions have been rock-solid away from home, winning five of their six road trips and managing four successful run chases from five attempts in that run.

The reason Royal Challengers Bangalore are favourites for this clash is due to the fact that they would qualify for the playoffs with a victory but that could be academic if Mumbai Indians lose the day’s early match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai need to win and hope RCB don’t or manage to overcome their significant net run rate disadvantage to eliminate Bangalore and prolong their season.

Gujarat have won six of their last eight matches and will want to keep the momentum up as their title defence continues into the playoffs.

