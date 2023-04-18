Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Rajasthan Royals

2pts 4-5 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants predictions

Rajasthan Royals top the IPL table after five games and face one of the teams in the chasing pack when Lucknow Super Giants visit Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Royals have won four of their five matches in 2023 and have shown their fighting spirit in their last two games, narrow victories over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow were on the wrong end of a close contest on Saturday as they were edged out by two wickets with three balls remaining by Punjab Kings.

Fast starts have been a feature of Rajasthan's batting performances throughout the tournament, with openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring at 11.2 runs an over, the most in the IPL.

In fact, the only Rajasthan defeat came in the only match where they did not open together. With Buttler and Jaiswal at the top of the order, and the Royals winning 32 of their 47 IPL matches at this ground, the hosts are fancied for another victory.

