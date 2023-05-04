Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Yashasvi Jaiswal to score 25 or more runs

1pt 5-6 bet365

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans predictions

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are both expected to be vying for the title in this season's Indian Premier League, but both franchises suffered surprise setbacks last time out.

Defending champions Gujarat slipped to a five-run loss against basement boys Delhi Capitals despite needing only 12 runs to win off the final over, while Rajasthan dropped to fourth spot in the standings after a six-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians.

So both will be keen to produce a response when they clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal may be the man to provide some impetus for Rajasthan.

Jaiswal cracked 124 from just 62 balls against Mumbai, registering 16 fours and eight sixes in that blistering century, and he could again be a key contributor for the Royals.

Prior to his century against Mumbai, Jaiswal had compiled innings of 54, 11, 60, ten, one, 44, 47 and 77, and he is worth backing to maintain his good form against Gujarat.

