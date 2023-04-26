Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings predictions

Chennai Super Kings won just four of their 14 matches in last season's IPL but MS Dhoni's men have rediscovered their mojo in 2023 with five victories from their first seven games.

They face a tricky trip to Rajasthan Royals, last season's runners-up, but should be in good heart after going top of the table on Sunday thanks to a thumping 49-run win over Kolkata.

Chennai hit 18 sixes in a total of 235-4 at Eden Gardens despite the fact that Dhoni faced only three balls and Moeen Ali, one of England's sweetest T20 hitters, didn't get a bat.

Ajinkya Rahane, a dependable but conservative opener for most of his IPL career, typifies the Super Kings' aggressive approach, hitting 11 sixes from 105 balls this season, and Chennai appeal at odds-against to clear the ropes more often than Rajasthan.

The Royals have come up short in their last two run-chases against Lucknow and Bangalore while Chennai's batting unit is full of confidence.

