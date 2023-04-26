Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Thursday

Chennai's Ajinkya Rahane has turned into a six-hitting machine in this season's IPL
Chennai's Ajinkya Rahane has turned into a six-hitting machine in this season's IPLCredit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Chennai Super Kings to hit more sixes
2pts 21-20 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings predictions

Chennai Super Kings won just four of their 14 matches in last season's IPL but MS Dhoni's men have rediscovered their mojo in 2023 with five victories from their first seven games.

They face a tricky trip to Rajasthan Royals, last season's runners-up, but should be in good heart after going top of the table on Sunday thanks to a thumping 49-run win over Kolkata.

Chennai hit 18 sixes in a total of 235-4 at Eden Gardens despite the fact that Dhoni faced only three balls and Moeen Ali, one of England's sweetest T20 hitters, didn't get a bat.

Ajinkya Rahane, a dependable but conservative opener for most of his IPL career, typifies the Super Kings' aggressive approach, hitting 11 sixes from 105 balls this season, and Chennai appeal at odds-against to clear the ropes more often than Rajasthan.

The Royals have come up short in their last two run-chases against Lucknow and Bangalore while Chennai's batting unit is full of confidence.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 14:07, 26 April 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL