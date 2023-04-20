Punjab v Bangalore & Delhi v Kolkata predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Punjab v Bangalore & Delhi v Kolkata

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Thursday

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Royal Challengers Bangalore to have higher opening partnership v Punjab Kings

3pts 8-11 general

Punjab v Bangalore & Delhi v Kolkata predictions

Punjab Kings posted an opening partnership of 90 in an impressive victory over a powerful Rajasthan Royals side on April 5 but the Kings have lost their first wicket without scoring a run in all three of their subsequent IPL matches.

Inexperienced top two Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh were dismissed for four and nought in Punjab's last game, a two-wicket win away to Lucknow, when regular opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The Punjab skipper is doubtful for the clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have no such problems at the top of the order with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis each reaching 50 in three of their first five innings this season.

Bangalore should be backed to post a higher opening stand against Punjab in the first game of the day before 11-10 shots Delhi Capitals aim to snap their five-match losing streak at the start of the campaign when they host big-hitting Kolkata Knight Riders.

