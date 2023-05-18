Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals

Best bet

Highest individual score over 68.5

4pts 5-6 bet365

Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals predictions

Rajasthan Royals' IPL playoff hopes were dented by a crushing defeat to Bangalore on Sunday, when they were bowled out, and they cannot afford to slip up in their final league fixture against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.

The Royals' batsmen struggled on a slow pitch in Jaipur but they should find conditions more to their liking at the Himachal Pradesh CA Stadium, where Punjab lost a high-scoring game against Delhi on Wednesday.

Rilee Rossouw cracked an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls in Delhi's total of 213-2 before Punjab's Liam Livingstone hit nine sixes in his 94 so bet365's 5-6 that any player scores over 68.5 is worth a bet.

Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan made 86 not out in the reverse fixture while Rajasthan's Jos Buttler scored four centuries in last year's IPL and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal's last six innings include scores of 77, 124 and 98 not out.

