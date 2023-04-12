Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans in the IPL on Thursday
Where to watch Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Thursday
Best bet
Punjab Kings to hit more sixes
2pts 21-20 bet365
Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans predictions
Gujarat Titans' winning streak in the Indian Premier League came to an end in spectacular circumstances on Sunday when Kolkata's Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes to seal a final-ball win over the defending champions.
Gujarat should welcome back captain Hardik Pandya after illness for Thursday's clash with Punjab Kings and they are 4-5 to put their weekend woes behind them in Mohali.
The Kings, like the Titans, won their first two games of the season before losing their third and they have England power hitter Liam Livingstone and South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada available to take on Gujarat.
Even before Livingstone touched down in India, Punjab's batting unit had packed a punch. They hit nine sixes, shared between five players, in their opening game against KKR and openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabsimhan Singh hit three maximums apiece in the win over Rajasthan so Gujarat's bowlers may be in for more punishment.
