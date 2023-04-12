Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans in the IPL on Thursday

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan has made a flying start to the IPL season
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan has made a flying start to the IPL seasonCredit: BIJU BORO

Where to watch Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Punjab Kings to hit more sixes
2pts 21-20 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans predictions

Gujarat Titans' winning streak in the Indian Premier League came to an end in spectacular circumstances on Sunday when Kolkata's Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes to seal a final-ball win over the defending champions.

Gujarat should welcome back captain Hardik Pandya after illness for Thursday's clash with Punjab Kings and they are 4-5 to put their weekend woes behind them in Mohali.

The Kings, like the Titans, won their first two games of the season before losing their third and they have England power hitter Liam Livingstone and South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada available to take on Gujarat.

Even before Livingstone touched down in India, Punjab's batting unit had packed a punch. They hit nine sixes, shared between five players, in their opening game against KKR and openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabsimhan Singh hit three maximums apiece in the win over Rajasthan so Gujarat's bowlers may be in for more punishment. 

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 12 April 2023Last updated 14:17, 12 April 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL